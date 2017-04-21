FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BIM to increase share capital of its Morocco-based unit
April 21, 2017 / 2:21 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-BIM to increase share capital of its Morocco-based unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Bim Birlesik Magazalar As

* Share capital of BIM Stores SARL, %100 owned subsidiary in Morocco, will be increased to 1,125,000,000 Moroccan Dirham ($112.07 million) from current capital of 985,000,000 Moroccan Dirham

* 77,479,000 Moroccan Dirham (around EUR 7 million) of the capital increase will be sourced by converting the loan given to BIM Stores SARL by Bim Birlesik Magazalar

* The rest of the increase amounting 62,521,000 Moroccan Dirham (around EUR 6 million) will be paid in cash in two equal installments

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 10.0382 Moroccan dirham) (Gdynia Newsroom)

