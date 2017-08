March 17 (Reuters) - Binckbank Nv:

* Reg-Binckbank acquires FinTech firm Pritle

* Pays a purchase price of 12.5 million euros ($13.47 million), of which 7.5 million euros in cash and 5 million euros in Binckbank shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9283 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)