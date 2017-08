BRIEF-Binckbank Q1 adjusted net result drops to 7.8 million euros

April 24 (Reuters) - Binckbank NV:

* Q1 adjusted net result EUR 7.8 million ($8.47 million)versus EUR 8.5 million year ago

* Net interest income in Q1 2017 increased with 3% compared to Q4 2016 due to positive contribution of mortgage portfolio

* Q1 total income from operating activities EUR 39.9 million versus EUR 36.7 million year ago

* Q1 adjusted result from operating activities EUR 9.1 million versus EUR 8.4 million year ago

* At march 31, 2017 capital ratio reflected 30.3 percent versus 36.7 percent year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9208 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)