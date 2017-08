BRIEF-Bio Gate FY EBIT swings to positive 19,000 euros

April 27 (Reuters) - Bio Gate AG:

* For 2017 further growth and positive group result expected

* 2016 sales up by more than 20 percent to 3.746 million euros ($4.08 million) (previous year: 3.081 million euros)

* FY EBITDA improved by 521,000 euros to 301,000 euros (previous year: loss 220,000 euros)

* FY EBIT rose by 0.569 million euros in the financial year 2016 to 19,000 euros (previous year: -0.550 million euros)

* After strong increase in sales in 2016, Bio-Gate expects also for 2017 with a clear growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9176 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)