May 2 Bio Gate AG:
* Chairman of supervisory board Knud Klingler to resign from
supervisory board with effect as of the end of the AGM
* Former CEO Karl Richter, will leave the management board
and will stand for election to the supervisory board at this
year's annual general meeting
* In this case, it is intended that Richter should assume
the mandate as chairman of the supervisory board. The previous
CFO and chairman Marc Lloret-Grau assumes the CEO position on
the board of management
