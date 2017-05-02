May 2 Bio Gate AG:

* Chairman of supervisory board Knud Klingler to resign from supervisory board with effect as of the end of the AGM

* Former CEO Karl Richter, will leave the management board and will stand for election to the supervisory board at this year's annual general meeting

* In this case, it is intended that Richter should assume the mandate as chairman of the supervisory board. The previous CFO and chairman Marc Lloret-Grau assumes the CEO position on the board of management