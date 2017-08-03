FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
BRIEF-Bio-Rad reports Q2 earnings per share $0.17
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S.
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S. warms to veggie burgers
Lifestyle
U.S. warms to veggie burgers
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
Reuters Focus
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2017 / 9:26 PM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Bio-Rad reports Q2 earnings per share $0.17

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Bio Rad Laboratories Inc-

* Bio-Rad reports second-quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.17

* Q2 sales $504.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $515.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Bio Rad Laboratories Inc - for full year 2017, company continues to anticipate currency-neutral organic sales growth of approximately 4 percent,

* Bio Rad Laboratories - lowering estimate for currency-neutral operating profit for fy2017 from 7 percent of sales to now be in 6 to 6.5 percent range​

* Bio Rad Laboratories Inc - ‍addition of recently acquired raindance technologies could add up to another 1 percent of growth in sales for FY 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.