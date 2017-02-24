RPT-Japan Jan industrial output falls 0.8 pct mth/mth -govt
TOKYO, Feb 28 Japan's industrial output unexpectedly fell 0.8 percent in January, posting the first decline in six months, government data showed on Tuesday.
Feb 24 Bioblast Pharma Ltd
* Bioblast pharma reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results
* Q4 loss per share $0.19
* Bioblast pharma ltd - cash, cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits as of December 31, 2016 were $9.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
Feb 27 Samuel Merksamer, who represents billionaire investor Carl Icahn on several corporate boards, has left the hedge fund firm Icahn Enterprises, according to an internal memo.