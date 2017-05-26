FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 26, 2017 / 8:29 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Bioblast Pharma Q1 loss per share $0.16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Bioblast Pharma Ltd

* Bioblast pharma reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.16

* Bioblast pharma ltd says pre-commercial expenses were $0.4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to $0.8 million for same period in 2016

* Bioblast pharma ltd - qtrly loss per share $0.16

* Bioblast pharma- cash, cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits as of march 31, 2017, were $7.1 million, compared to $9.9 million as of december 31, 2016

* Bioblast pharma ltd - “should we be unable to obtain additional funding required to continue our clinical activity”

* Bioblast pharma ltd - “we may need to reduce our activities and to explore strategic alternatives until we have sufficient resources”

* Bioblast pharma ltd - additional funding beyond existing cash resources will be required to entirely cover cost of phase 2b clinical study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

