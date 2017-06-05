BRIEF-Bioblast Pharma to seek strategic alternatives including partnership and merger

June 5 (Reuters) - Bioblast Pharma Ltd:

* Bioblast Pharma to seek strategic alternatives including partnership and merger opportunities

* Bioblast Pharma Ltd - company receives regulatory clearance to initiate a phase 2b trial of trehalose in opmd patients

* Bioblast-At present, ‍not encumbered by license, partnership or royalty arrangements with third parties for development,commercialization of trehalose​

* Bioblast Pharma Ltd- it has engaged jsb-partners, a global life sciences advisor, to assist company in executing its "business development objectives" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: