BRIEF-Zhejiang Garden Bio-chemical High-tech shareholder plans to unload up to 2 pct stake in co
July 10Zhejiang Garden Bio-chemical High-tech Co Ltd :
July 10 BIOCARTIS GROUP NV:
* BIOCARTIS GROUP NV: BIOCARTIS AND A*STAR'S ETPL INITIATE DEVELOPMENT OF BREAST CANCER ASSAY TO GUIDE THERAPY SELECTION SOURCE TEXT FOR EIKON: FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
July 10Zhejiang Garden Bio-chemical High-tech Co Ltd :
ZURICH, July 10 Roche's bid to muscle in on Shire's share of the $11 billion haemophilia drug market took a new, contentious turn this weekend when the British drugmaker won a court injunction against how the Swiss drugmaker talks about its new medicine.