March 2 (Reuters) - Biocartis Group NV:

* Important milestone in Biocartis-Merck collaboration with launch of second liquid biopsy assay

* Announces launch of Idylla ctNRAS-BRAF-EGFR S492R mutation assay (Research Use Only Or RUO) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)