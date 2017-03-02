BRIEF-Biocartis expects cash position of around 40 mln euros by 2017 yr end; announces change in CEO

March 2 (Reuters) - Biocartis Group NV:
* Biocartis announces 2016 results, 2017 outlook and change in CEO position
* Cash position: around 40 million euros ($42.1 million) by 2017 year end
* Total 2016 operating income amounted to 13.8 million euros
* Product revenues in 2016 amounted to 6.8 million euros, representing an increase of 88 percent compared to 2015
* Cash and cash equivalents on 31 december 2016 amounted to 83.2 million euros
* Rudi Pauwels will pass on the role of CEO to a successor
* Successor of Rudi Pauwels will be announced in the next few months
* Hilde Windels, currently deputy CEO, will assume role of CEO until a successor is on board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9493 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)