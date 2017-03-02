FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Biocartis expects cash position of around 40 mln euros by 2017 yr end; announces change in CEO
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
March 2, 2017 / 6:21 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Biocartis expects cash position of around 40 mln euros by 2017 yr end; announces change in CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Biocartis Group NV:

* Biocartis announces 2016 results, 2017 outlook and change in CEO position

* Cash position: around 40 million euros ($42.1 million) by 2017 year end

* Total 2016 operating income amounted to 13.8 million euros

* Product revenues in 2016 amounted to 6.8 million euros, representing an increase of 88 percent compared to 2015

* Cash and cash equivalents on 31 december 2016 amounted to 83.2 million euros

* Rudi Pauwels will pass on the role of CEO to a successor

* Successor of Rudi Pauwels will be announced in the next few months

* Hilde Windels, currently deputy CEO, will assume role of CEO until a successor is on board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9493 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.