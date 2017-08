March 15 (Reuters) - Biocartis Group NV:

* Reg-Biocartis receives grant for development of a fully automated MSI test

* Has received an approximately 750,000 euro ($796,800) grant from VLAIO, Flanders Organization for Innovation & Entrepreneurship Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9413 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)