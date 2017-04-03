BRIEF-Biocept announces collaboration with the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute

April 3 (Reuters) - Biocept Inc

* Biocept announces collaboration with the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute to increase clinical adoption of liquid biopsy testing and to co-develop additional assay platform capabilities

* Biocept Inc - financial terms were not disclosed

* Biocept Inc - agreement grants OHSU rights to commercially offer co's target selector liquid biopsy testing services exclusively throughout Oregon

* Biocept Inc - Biocept and OHSU also plan to co-develop additional liquid biopsy assay technologies and platform capabilities