5 months ago
BRIEF-Biocept announces collaboration with the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute
April 3, 2017 / 12:17 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Biocept announces collaboration with the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Biocept Inc

* Biocept announces collaboration with the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute to increase clinical adoption of liquid biopsy testing and to co-develop additional assay platform capabilities

* Biocept Inc - financial terms were not disclosed

* Biocept Inc - agreement grants OHSU rights to commercially offer co's target selector liquid biopsy testing services exclusively throughout Oregon

* Biocept Inc - Biocept and OHSU also plan to co-develop additional liquid biopsy assay technologies and platform capabilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

