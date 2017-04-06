April 6 Biocorp Production SA:

* FY revenue 3.0 million euros ($3.20 million) versus 2.5 million euros year ago

* FY net loss ‍​4.4 million euros versus loss of 0.9 million euros year ago

* FY operating loss 4.7‍​ million euros versus loss of 3.2 million euros year ago

* Available cash position at Dec 31, 2016 of 4.7 million euros (6.0 million euros as of Dec 31, 2015) and shareholder's equity of 6.2 million euros (Dec 31, 2015,7.1 million euros)