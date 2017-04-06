BRIEF-Access Bio signs contract worth 2.0 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.0 billion won contract with PFSCM (Partnership for Supply Chain Management) to provide malaria RDT in Congo
April 6 Biocorp Production SA:
* FY revenue 3.0 million euros ($3.20 million) versus 2.5 million euros year ago
* FY net loss 4.4 million euros versus loss of 0.9 million euros year ago
* FY operating loss 4.7 million euros versus loss of 3.2 million euros year ago
* Available cash position at Dec 31, 2016 of 4.7 million euros (6.0 million euros as of Dec 31, 2015) and shareholder's equity of 6.2 million euros (Dec 31, 2015,7.1 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9370 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it received Japan patent on April 14, for mesenchymal stem cells-hydrogel-biodegradable or mesenchymal stem cells-hydrogel-undegradable support composition for skin regeneration or wound healing