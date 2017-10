May 29 (Reuters) - BIOCORP PRODUCTION SA:

* BIOCORP SIGNS AN INDUSTRIALIZATION CONTRACT WITH VIRBAC

* INDUSTRIALIZATION CONTRACT TOTALING €1 MILLION FOR THE MANUFACTURING OF AN INNOVATIVE ADMINISTRATION AND CLOSURE SYSTEM COMPATIBLE WITH VIALS

* FIRST DELIVERIES ARE EXPECTED BETWEEN 1(ST) AND 2(ND) QUARTER OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)