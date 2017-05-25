FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BioCryst reports additional positive results from second interim analysis of APEX-1 trial
May 25, 2017 / 12:17 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-BioCryst reports additional positive results from second interim analysis of APEX-1 trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc

* BioCryst reports additional positive results from the second interim analysis of its APEX-1 trial

* BioCryst Pharma - a pre-planned analysis of peripheral and abdominal attacks showed reductions in peripheral attacks of 74%, 54%, 90% compared with placebo

* BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc says oral BCX7353 once-daily for 28 days was generally safe and well tolerated in subjects with hae

* BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc says additionally, no significant laboratory abnormalities were observed in two lower dose groups

* BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc - there were no serious aes and no severe aes in APEX-1 trial

* BioCryst Pharmaceuticals - three subjects in bcx7353 350 mg treatment arm, two of which were previously reported, discontinued study drug before day 28

* BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc says most common treatment-emergent adverse events were common cold and diarrhea in trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

