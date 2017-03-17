FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-BioDelivery Sciences Q4 loss per share $0.29
#Market News
March 17, 2017 / 10:51 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-BioDelivery Sciences Q4 loss per share $0.29

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Biodelivery Sciences International Inc

* Biodelivery sciences provides corporate update and reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.29

* Q4 revenue $3.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $3.9 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Biodelivery sciences international inc - intend to evaluate an array of belbuca-related business and commercial partnership opportunities

* Biodelivery sciences international inc - expect approval of belbuca in canada in first half of 2017

* Biodelivery sciences international inc- had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $32.0 million at december 31, 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

