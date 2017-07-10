BRIEF-Cherokee Global enters license agreements for its Hi-Tec, 50 Peaks brands
* Cherokee Global Brands announces multi-category license agreements to expand its hi-tec and 50 peaks brands throughout North America
July 10 Biogen Inc:
* Biogen appoints Amy Chevalier Efantis vice president of government affairs
* Says efantis joins Biogen from Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ESL Partners, L.P. and Edward S. Lampert announce material change to previous early warning report