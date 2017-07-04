METALS-Nickel falls on abundant supplies, mine closure prospects fade
* LME/ShFE arb - http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Updates with closing prices)
July 4 Biogen Inc
* Biogen Canada Inc says Spinraza receives notice of compliance from Health Canada for treatment of 5Q spinal muscular atrophy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* LME/ShFE arb - http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Updates with closing prices)
* European Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces highly accretive acquisition in Belgium, filing of preliminary prospectus and private placement