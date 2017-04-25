FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Biogen CFO says expects Spinraza adoption to ramp up going forward: Conf Call
#Market News
April 25, 2017 / 2:12 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Biogen CFO says expects Spinraza adoption to ramp up going forward: Conf Call

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc

* Biogen says "we are working to add more assetts to our pipeline": Conf Call

* Biogen says "underlying tecfidera demand in the U.S. remains stable", and co is well poised to compete against rivals: Conf Call

* Biogen says it has maintained global MS market share, despite competition: Conf Call

* Biogen says underlying Spinraza demand in U.S. is robust, and numbers increasingly every week: Conf Call

* Biogen says 165 plans now cover Spinraza; of all insurance plans, atleast 75 percent cover Spinraza: Conf Call

* Biogen Exec says it will be closely watching the performance of roche's new MS drug Ocrevus; Biogen has a royalty deal with Roche for the drug

* Biogen CEO sees low single digit growth in MS market in remainder of 2017: Conf Call

* Biogen CFO says co will not comment on pricing plans for Biogen's MS drugs: Conf Call

* Biogen Exec says "we don't know ultimatley what the long-term durability of Spinraza is...but data so far has been enocuraging": Conf Call

* Biogen CFO says Roche's MS drug Ocrevus has negatively impacted Tysabri more than other Biogen drugs: Conf Call

* Biogen CFO says its hard to tell the kinetics of Spinraza performance, but expects adoption to ramp up going forward: Conf Call Further company coverage:

