GLOBAL MARKETS-End of easy money? Surging euro, bond yields say yes
* Markets scent beginning of end of easy policy in UK, EU, Canada
June 29 Biogen Inc
* Biogen - new data reaffirm clinically meaningful benefit of Spinraza (nusinersen) in individuals with spinal muscular atrophy across disease severity
* Biogen Inc - Spinraza demonstrated motor function improvements in infants on permanent ventilation
* Biogen Inc - No increase in risk of adverse events in children with Scoliosis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Markets scent beginning of end of easy policy in UK, EU, Canada
* Trovagene announces manufacturing agreement with Nerpharma for supply of PCM-075 for AML trial