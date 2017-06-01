FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Biogen says Spinraza approved in EU as first treatment for SMA
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 1, 2017 / 11:37 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Biogen says Spinraza approved in EU as first treatment for SMA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc:

* Spinraza (nusinersen) approved in the European Union as first treatment for spinal muscular atrophy

* Biogen - ‍approval was also supported by open-label data in pre-symptomatic and symptomatic individuals with, or likely to develop, types 1, 2 and 3 SMA​

* Biogen Inc - ‍timing of Spinraza availability in eu will vary by country, per local reimbursement and access pathways​

* Biogen Inc - ‍Biogen has been working with health systems and government agencies across EU to help patients secure access to Spinraza​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.