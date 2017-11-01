FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Biohaven announces FDA clearance of IND application for sublingual BHV-0223
Sections
Featured
Banks fearing North Korea hack ready defenses: cyber experts
Cyber Risk
Banks fearing North Korea hack ready defenses: cyber experts
New Jersey sues OxyContin maker, says it fueled opioid crisis
Health
New Jersey sues OxyContin maker, says it fueled opioid crisis
Ousted Catalan leader agrees to election, summoned to court
Spain
Ousted Catalan leader agrees to election, summoned to court
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 1, 2017 / 7:11 AM / in 30 minutes

BRIEF-Biohaven announces FDA clearance of IND application for sublingual BHV-0223

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd

* Biohaven announces FDA clearance of IND application for sublingual bhv-0223 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

* ‍U.S. FDA has notified that co may proceed with clinical investigation of sublingual bhv-0223 ​

* Expects to submit an IND to FDA by end of this year for BHV-3500 for treatment of migraine​

* Expects to commence a Bioequivalence study of BHV-0223 in the current quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.