4 months ago
April 24, 2017 / 11:11 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Biohaven Pharmaceutical sees IPO of 8.33 mln shares of co's common stock

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Biohaven Pharmaceutical:

* Biohaven Pharmaceutical holding co ltd sees ipo of 8.33 million shares of co's common stock - sec filing

* Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd - anticipate initial public offering price of co's common shares will be between $14.00 and $16.00 per share

* Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding - intends to use about $73.1 million of IPO proceeds to fund continued research and development of rimegepant

* Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding - intends to use about $24.2 million of IPO proceeds to fund continued research and development of bhv-3500

* Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding - intends to use about $10.3 million of IPO proceeds to fund continued research and development of bhv-5000

* Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding - intends to use about $5.6 million of IPO proceeds to repay aggregate indebtedness under credit agreement

* Biohaven Pharmaceutical holding-to use about $4.1 million of IPO proceeds to satisfy remaining obligation to purchase shares of capital stock of Kleo Pharma Source text (bit.ly/2pVxkdH)

