July 10 Thrombogenics Nv:

* Bioinvent and ThromboGenics amending long-standing monoclonal antibody development agreement

* ThromboGenics nv says ThromboGenics will continue to carry all costs for development of thr-317 in non-oncology indications

* ThromboGenics nv says will be executing definitive amended agreements by q3 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: