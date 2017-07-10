BRIEF-VW brand sales up 4 pct in June to 512,700 vehicles
* Says VW brand sales flat in Europe, up 15 pct in U.S. and up 5.4 pct in China and +11.2 pct in Brazil
July 10 Thrombogenics Nv:
* Bioinvent and ThromboGenics amending long-standing monoclonal antibody development agreement
* ThromboGenics nv says ThromboGenics will continue to carry all costs for development of thr-317 in non-oncology indications
* ThromboGenics nv says will be executing definitive amended agreements by q3 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says VW brand sales flat in Europe, up 15 pct in U.S. and up 5.4 pct in China and +11.2 pct in Brazil
SAN FRANCISCO, July 10 Oculus, the virtual reality company owned by Facebook Inc, is temporarily cutting the price of its hardware, as the industry tries to figure out why the technology for immersive games and stories has not taken off among consumers.