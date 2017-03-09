March 10 Biolife Solutions Inc

* Biolife solutions reports 4th quarter and full year 2016 results

* Biolife solutions inc - management reaffirms full-year 2017 guidance provided in january

* Biolife solutions inc - consolidated operating loss for q4 was $0.6 million compared to $1.1 million in q3 2016

* Biolife solutions inc - revenue from biopreservation media product sales of $2.3 million in q4 of 2016, an increase of 24% over same period in 2015