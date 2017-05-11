FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Biolife Solutions reports Q1 loss per share $0.07
May 11, 2017 / 8:24 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Biolife Solutions reports Q1 loss per share $0.07

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Biolife Solutions Inc

* Biolife Solutions announces Q1 2017 financial results

* Biolife Solutions Inc - qtrly product revenue $2.4 million versus $1.9 million; qtrly loss per share $0.07

* Biolife Solutions Inc - management reaffirms full-year 2017 guidance provided in January

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.05, revenue view $2.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.16, revenue view $10.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

