FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
41 minutes ago
BRIEF-Biolinerx announces additional investment from BVF Partners L.P.
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
In Ohio, a struggle for the soul of the Democratic Party is playing out
Politics
In Ohio, a struggle for the soul of the Democratic Party is playing out
Republican lawmakers rally around Sessions
Politics
Republican lawmakers rally around Sessions
Moscow warns over new U.S. sanctions
Russia
Moscow warns over new U.S. sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2017 / 11:46 AM / 41 minutes ago

BRIEF-Biolinerx announces additional investment from BVF Partners L.P.

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - BiolineRx Ltd

* BiolineRx announces additional investment from BVF partners L.P.

* BiolineRx Ltd - BVF partners L.P enters into a definitive agreement to make an additional, direct investment of $9.6 million in biolinerx

* BiolineRX Ltd - bvf's new investment is priced at $1.13 per unit

* BiolineRX Ltd - each unit consists of 1 ordinary share, 0.35 of a series A warrant, and 0.35 of a series B warrant

* BiolineRX Ltd - BVF Partners L.P raises its economic interest in BiolineRX to 24.9 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.