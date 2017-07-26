BRIEF-Biolinerx announces additional investment from BVF Partners L.P.

July 26 (Reuters) - BiolineRx Ltd

* BiolineRx announces additional investment from BVF partners L.P.

* BiolineRx Ltd - BVF partners L.P enters into a definitive agreement to make an additional, direct investment of $9.6 million in biolinerx

* BiolineRX Ltd - bvf's new investment is priced at $1.13 per unit

* BiolineRX Ltd - each unit consists of 1 ordinary share, 0.35 of a series A warrant, and 0.35 of a series B warrant

* BiolineRX Ltd - BVF Partners L.P raises its economic interest in BiolineRX to 24.9 percent