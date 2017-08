June 1 (Reuters) - Bioline Rx Ltd:

* BiolineRx reports regulatory submissions of three phase 1b trials for BL-8040 in combination with atezolizumab for solid tumors

* Bioline Rx - trials for pancreatic, gastric and non-small cell cancer expected to commence during second half of 2017, after receipt of regulatory approval