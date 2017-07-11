CEE MARKETS-Bonds, forex ease on expectations of hawkish ECB, Fed comments
* Bond yields track euro zone rise ahead of ECB, Fed speakers * Currencies ease less than other emerging market units * Romanian headline, Hungarian core inflation rises * Czech central bank sees risk of crown weakness-minutes By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, July 11 Central European government bonds and currencies eased slightly on Tuesday amid expectations for hawkish comments from Federal Reserve and European Central Bank (ECB) officials. Economic data release