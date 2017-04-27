April 27 Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc

* Biomarin Pharmaceuticals says expects to begin shipping just approved Brineura within 6 weeks

* Biomarin says expected annual cost for Brineura to be $486,000 for ultra-rare pediatric brain disease

* Biomarin says will have co-pay program to assist with out-of-pocket cost of brineura Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bill Berkrot)