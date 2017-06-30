BRIEF-INTERNATIONAL TRUCK SHIPS FIRST ON-HIGHWAY VEHICLES WITH A26 ENGINE
* INTERNATIONAL TRUCK SHIPS FIRST ON-HIGHWAY VEHICLES WITH A26 ENGINE
June 30 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc
* BioMarin submits pegvaliase biologics license application (BLA) to the U.S. FDA for treatment of phenylketonuria (PKU)
* BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc - company also intends to submit an application for registration in European Union (EU) by year end 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* INTERNATIONAL TRUCK SHIPS FIRST ON-HIGHWAY VEHICLES WITH A26 ENGINE
* Quadrant 4 System Corporation reaches partial settlement with U.S. Securities and exchange commission and files for voluntary chapter 11 restructuring