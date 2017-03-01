FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Biomerieux FY sales up 7.1 pct as reported at 2.10 billion euros
March 1, 2017 / 6:10 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Biomerieux FY sales up 7.1 pct as reported at 2.10 billion euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Biomerieux Sa:

* Board of directors will recommend that shareholders at annual meeting on May 30 approve a dividend of 1.00 euros per share

* FY sales 2.10 billion euros ($2.22 billion) versus 1.97 billion euros year ago

* 2017 objectives: * organic growth in sales of between 8 pct and 9 pct

* Dividend is unchanged from dividend paid previous year

* FY earnings per share 4.54 euros versus 2.80 euros year ago

* Dividend would represent a total payout of 39.5 million euros, to be paid on June 8, 2017.

* 2017 objectives: contributive operating income before non-recurring items of between 300 million euros and 315 million euros

* FY operating income 282 million euros versus 195 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9474 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

