BRIEF-Biomerieux receives FDA clearance for BioFire’s FilmArray Respiratory Panel 2 (RP2)

June 1 (Reuters) - BIOMERIEUX SA:

* BIOMÉRIEUX RECEIVES FDA CLEARANCE FOR BIOFIRE’S FILMARRAY RESPIRATORY PANEL 2 (RP2)

* ‍FILMARRA RP2 REDUCES SAMPLE-TO-RESULT TIME TO ONLY 45 MINUTES WHILE ENHANCING PATHOGEN COVERAGE AND OVERALL SENSITIVITY​

* ‍FOLLOWS ANNOUNCEMENT IN APRIL THAT FILMARRAY(®) RESPIRATORY PANEL 2 PLUS (RP2PLUS) IS CE MARKED​