5 months ago
BRIEF-Bionaturis unit gets patent in the United States
March 20, 2017 / 8:07 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Bionaturis unit gets patent in the United States

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Bioorganic Research and Services SA:

* Says United States patent office has granted a patent to its unit Zera Intein Protein (ZIP) Solutions for "Recombinant protein bodies as immunogenspecific adjuvants"

* This new patent covers the use and administration of DNA vaccines encoding fusions between Zera self-assembling sequences and any antigen for the stimulation of an immune response against the antigen in question Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2ncUKME

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

