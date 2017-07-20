FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
38 minutes ago
BRIEF-Biondvax Pharmaceuticals: trial meets both primary endpoints
#Trump
#PhilipMorris
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Differences on healthcare plan unresolved
Politics
Differences on healthcare plan unresolved
Addiction and intrigue: Inside the Saudi palace coup
Saudi Arabia
Addiction and intrigue: Inside the Saudi palace coup
Goldman's rotten trading quarter is a familiar smell on Wall Street
Business
Goldman's rotten trading quarter is a familiar smell on Wall Street
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 20, 2017 / 10:58 AM / 38 minutes ago

BRIEF-Biondvax Pharmaceuticals: trial meets both primary endpoints

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Biondvax Pharmaceuticals Ltd

* Biondvax reports positive Phase 2b clinical trial results for its universal flu vaccine

* Biondvax Pharmaceuticals Ltd says trial meets both primary endpoints

* Biondvax Pharmaceuticals Ltd- ‍statistically significant positive results from Phase 2b clinical trial of M-001​

* Biondvax Pharmaceuticals - in one of four H5N1 strains tested, a statistically significant HAI elevation was observed in participants who had received M-001

* Biondvax Pharmaceuticals Ltd- ‍confirms that M-001 has a good safety profile and is well-tolerated​

* Biondvax-Considering taking opportunity to proceed directly to testing clinical efficacy of vaccination with M-001 alone in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.