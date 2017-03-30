FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Biondvax says approved for grant from Israel's Ministry of Economy and Industry to build facility for commercial scale production of universal flu vaccine
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 30, 2017 / 6:24 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Biondvax says approved for grant from Israel's Ministry of Economy and Industry to build facility for commercial scale production of universal flu vaccine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Biondvax Pharmaceuticals Ltd

* Biondvax pharmaceuticals - approved for grant from Israel's Ministry of Economy and Industry to build facility for commercial scale production of universal flu vaccine

* Biondvax - plans to build mid-sized factory in Jerusalem, with potential capacity to annually produce up to tens of millions of doses of M-001

* Biondvax - five completed phase 1/2 and phase 2 human clinical trials have shown vaccine to be safe and immunogenic to multiple flu strains Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.