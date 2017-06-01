FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Biopharmx advances BPX-01 2 pct upon achieving statistical significance for primary endpoint
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 1, 2017 / 12:54 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Biopharmx advances BPX-01 2 pct upon achieving statistical significance for primary endpoint

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Biopharmx Corp:

* Biopharmx advances bpx-01 2% upon achieving statistical significance for primary endpoint

* Biopharmx corp says data show bpx-01 is generally well tolerated

* Biopharmx corp says phase 2b study demonstrates 59% reduction in number of acne lesions using bpx-01 2% versus. 44% in vehicle

* Biopharmx corp - ‍phase 2b study demonstrates 59% reduction in number of acne lesions using bpx-01 2% versus. 44% in vehicle​

* Biopharmx corp says researchers also found that no subjects experienced serious treatment-related adverse side effects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.