BRIEF-Biopharmx announces $5 million offering

April 26 (Reuters) - Biopharmx Corp:

* Biopharmx announces $5.0 million offering

* Biopharmx Corp says net proceeds of offering will be used to advance Biopharmx dermatology-focused drug delivery and clinical programs

* Biopharmx- Entered securities purchase agreements for purchase and sale of 6.4 million shares of common stock at price of $0.78/share with 50% warrant coverage