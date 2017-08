BRIEF-Biophytis announces issuance of a 3 million euros tranche of ORNANEBSA

May 16 (Reuters) - BIOPHYTIS SA:

* BIOPHYTIS ANNOUNCES ISSUANCE OF A EUR 3 MILLION TRANCHE OF ORNANEBSA

* NOTES CONVERTIBLE IN NEW AND/OR EXISTING SHARES AND/OR REDEEMABLE IN CASH WITH SHARE SUBSCRIPTION WARRANTS ATTACHED

* ISSUANCE OF 300 BONDS REDEEMABLE IN CASH OR NEW OR EXISTING SHARES (ORNANE), FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT EUR 3 MILLION, SIMULTANEOUSLY WITH ISSUANCE OF 225,225 SHARE SUBSCRIPTION WARRANTS

* 300 ORNANE ISSUED WILL HAVE A 12-MONTH MATURITY FROM ISSUANCE

* 225,225 WARRANTS ISSUED MAY BE EXERCISED FOR A PERIOD OF 5 YEARS AS OF THEIR DATE OF ISSUE, AT EXERCISE PRICE OF EUR 3.33