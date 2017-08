May 11 (Reuters) - BIOPHYTIS SA:

* ANNOUNCED IT RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM THE US REGULATORY AUTHORITIES FOR THE RECRUITMENT OF SARCOPENIA PATIENTS IN THE OBSERVATIONAL STUDY SARA-OBS ON SARCONEOS

* OPENS 2 CLINICAL CENTERS FOR THE SARA-OBS STUDY ON SARCOPENIA Source text: bit.ly/2pBLOi8 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)