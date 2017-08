April 10 (Reuters) - Bioptix Inc:

* Bioptix announces executive leadership change

* Bioptix Inc - appointed Michael M. Beeghley as chief executive officer effective as of April 6, 2017

* Bioptix Inc - Beeghley succeeds Steve Lundy

* bioptix Inc - has appointed Michael M. Beeghley as chief executive officer effective as of April 6, 2017

* Bioptix Inc - Beeghley succeeds Steve Lundy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: