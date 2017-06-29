US STOCKS-S&P, Dow flat as tech losses offset gains in banks
* U.S. economy grew 1.4 pct in Q1 vs prior reading of 1.2 pct
June 29 BioScrip Inc:
* BioScrip announces new senior note facilities
* BioScrip Inc - under agreement, company entered into a $200 million first lien note facility and a $110 million second lien note facility
* BioScrip Inc - to use proceeds of facilities to repay in full all amounts outstanding under its previous senior credit facilities and its priming credit agreement
* BioScrip Inc - also as part of agreement, will receive a $16 million common stock investment, and will issue common stock warrants with a 10-year term. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* U.S. economy grew 1.4 pct in Q1 vs prior reading of 1.2 pct
DUBAI, June 29 Emirates, the Middle East's largest airline, said on Thursday it would work with authorities to implement new security measures on flights to the United States "as soon as possible" - a move that could help it overturn an in-cabin ban on laptops.