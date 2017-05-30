FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Bioscrip provides update on Unitedhealthcare contract
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 30, 2017 / 12:18 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Bioscrip provides update on Unitedhealthcare contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Bioscrip Inc

* Bioscrip provides update on Unitedhealthcare contract

* Bioscrip Inc - ‍reached an agreement to continue to provide certain core product lines to unitedhealthcare beyond September 30, 2017​

* Bioscrip Inc says company is reiterating its prior guidance for adjusted EBITDA in range of $45.0 million to $55.0 million for full-year 2017

* Bioscrip Inc - ‍with agreement, Bioscrip will retain approximately $35 million of annualized profitable core revenue​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.