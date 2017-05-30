BRIEF-Bioscrip provides update on Unitedhealthcare contract

May 30 (Reuters) - Bioscrip Inc

* Bioscrip provides update on Unitedhealthcare contract

* Bioscrip Inc - ‍reached an agreement to continue to provide certain core product lines to unitedhealthcare beyond September 30, 2017​

* Bioscrip Inc says company is reiterating its prior guidance for adjusted EBITDA in range of $45.0 million to $55.0 million for full-year 2017

* Bioscrip Inc - ‍with agreement, Bioscrip will retain approximately $35 million of annualized profitable core revenue​