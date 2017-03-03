FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Bioscrip Q4 loss per share $0.06
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 3, 2017 / 12:58 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Bioscrip Q4 loss per share $0.06

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Bioscrip Inc

* Bioscrip reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue $240.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $235.7 million

* Q4 loss per share $0.06

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Bioscrip Inc - on track to achieve full $17.0 million in home solutions synergies by end of 2017

* Bioscrip Inc - expect to achieve an additional $23.0 to $25.0 million in cost reductions by end of 2017

* Bioscrip Inc - by end of 2017 and we expect an incremental $23.0 million to $25.0 million in cost structure improvements during year

* Bioscrip Inc sees 2017 revenues in range of $920.0 million to $950.0 million

* Sees adjusted EBITDA in range of $45.0 million to $55.0 million for full-year 2017

* FY2017 revenue view $951.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.