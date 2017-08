May 16 (Reuters) - BIOSEARCH SA:

* Q1 REVENUE FLAT AT 5.4 MILLION EUROS VERSUS YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA UP 1.1 PERCENT AT 660,000 EUROS year on year

* Q1 PROFIT BEFORE TAX 120,000 EUROS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)