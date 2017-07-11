BRIEF-Hainan Poly Pharm sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to up 20 pct to 40 pct
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 20 percent to 40 percent, and the H1 FY 2016 net profit was 22.6 million yuan
July 11 BIOSILU HEALTHCARE AG:
* CAPITAL INCREASE BY UP TO 8.7% FULLY SUBSCRIBED
* PLACEMENT PRICE OF EUR 2.78 PER SHARE, THE GROSS ISSUANCE VOLUME IS EUR 500,400.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 20 percent to 40 percent, and the H1 FY 2016 net profit was 22.6 million yuan
* Final phase III study results confirm benefit of Praxbind as reversal agent for pradaxa patients in emergency situations