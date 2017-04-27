BRIEF-Biosino Bio-Technology and Science Incorporation says unit entered into agreement

April 27 (Reuters) - Biosino Bio-Technology and Science Incorporation:

* Biosino Suzhou and SZMI entered into technology transfer agreement

* Deal at consideration of rmb15 million

* Biosino Suzhou to buy from SZMI, design and manufacturing technology, equipment & related patents for flow cytometer

* Biosino Suzhou and IBP entered into patent transfer agreement under which ibp agreed to sell patents

* Biosino Suzhou and IBP entered into patent transfer agreement under which ibp agreed to sell patents

* Under patent transfer agreement, Biosino Suzhou agreed to prepay rmb3 million to IBP to fund research, development of patents