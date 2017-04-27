FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Biosino Bio-Technology and Science Incorporation says unit entered into agreement
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Politics
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
April 27, 2017 / 1:56 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Biosino Bio-Technology and Science Incorporation says unit entered into agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Biosino Bio-Technology and Science Incorporation:

* Biosino Suzhou and SZMI entered into technology transfer agreement

* Deal at consideration of rmb15 million

* Biosino Suzhou to buy from SZMI, design and manufacturing technology, equipment & related patents for flow cytometer

* Biosino Suzhou and IBP entered into patent transfer agreement under which ibp agreed to sell patents

* Under patent transfer agreement, Biosino Suzhou agreed to prepay rmb3 million to IBP to fund research, development of patents Source text: [bit.ly/2p7w34Y] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.