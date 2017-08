May 12 (Reuters) - Biosino Bio-technology And Science Inc

* Revenue for three months ended 31 March 2017 amounted to rmb60.95 million, representing a decrease of 23.3%

Earnings attributable to shareholders of co for 3 months ended 31 March 2017 was rmb1.90 million, representing an increase of 37%